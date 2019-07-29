OKLAHOMA CITY – Rural, public schools in Cherokee County, as well as 19 other Oklahoma counties, are invited to apply for grants from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation.
The grant program is designed to enhance and enrich learning opportunities for students in rural Oklahoma. Classroom Enhancement Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to pre-K through 12th-grade classrooms and school libraries for projects focusing on arts and humanities, science or literacy. Grant applications are due by Sept. 13, at 5 p.m.
Longtime Coalgate resident Carolyn Watson established the grant program to benefit students in Oklahoma communities with the greatest need for curriculum and classroom support. Eligible public schools must be located within one of 20 designated counties and be classified as rural by the National Center for Education Statistics.
“More than half of the high school students in our state are located in rural communities,” said Nancy B. Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “These students are vital to Oklahoma’s future workforce and our economy. Thanks to Carolyn’s big heart for rural communities, we are able to provide the educational opportunities necessary to enhance their curriculum and broaden their horizons.”
In Cherokee County, Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Shady Grove, Tenkiller and Woodall school districts are eligible to apply for Classroom Enhancement Grants through the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation. For a complete list of eligible school districts, visit ruraloklahoma.org/classroom-enhancement-grants.
To access the online application, contact Sharon Astrin at 405-606-2920 or s.astrin@occf.org by Sept. 6.
