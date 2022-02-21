Parent-teacher organizations in rural school districts are picking up the slack where Oklahoma legislators have left gaps in funding.
In Oklahoma, it is a legislative tradition to underfund schools, which places undue pressure on rural districts to come up with funding to minimally operate. These schools are disproportionately disadvantaged due to the poverty many rural citizens experience.
Hulbert Public Schools does not sponsor a traditional PTO. Instead, a group of concerned parents formed the Rider Mommas Facebook page.
"We are not sanctioned through the school. In about 2013, a couple of the moms from Hulbert started a group," said Cynthia Hubbard, Rider Mommas administrator. "We have never had a PTA or PTO because there weren't a lot of parents who wanted to go about the legality of it. With typical PTOs and PTAs, you have to be sanctioned with the school and pay dues. Our parents just wanted to do nice things for the students."
Each month, a handful of parents volunteer by giving service to teachers. The group has offered popcorn, doughnuts, smoothies, and a hot chocolate bar to raise the morale of teachers, who have experienced greater-than-average stress these past two years.
"Since COVID hit, we have had a different approach," said Hubbard. "In November, we did a dessert bar where we got a bunch of desserts from a needy individual. In that way, we were giving to the teachers and the community."
Hulbert has struggled to acquire band uniforms this year, so Rider Mommas came together to purchase band T-shirts.
"At the beginning of the year, we learned the kids would go to the auditorium to eat lunch because the cafeteria doesn't have enough room for all of them. They had a microwave so they could heat up their food. Some of the kids said the microwave was out. Rider Mommas donated our own money and bought two new microwaves so kids could have somewhere to heat up their food," she said.
Hubbard said serving as a Rider Momma administrator is rewarding because she has the opportunity to give back to the community that gave to her.
"It is different because it is just a bunch of moms donating money. A lot of moms that are on Rider Mommas work full-time also," she said.
Hubbard believes giving to schools helps the children who attend them.
"Our kids are with the teachers more than they are with us. We don't want them to do without," she said.
Recently, Hubbard learned the school needed to raise $300 for copy paper, which the district lacked. Rider Mommas came to the rescue and raised $3,000 worth of paper and supplies.
Brandi Little is president of the Parent Teacher Organization at Keys. Since the pandemic, the organization has not held as many regular meetings. Despite that, its members have been active in supporting the school.
"Before 2020, we had a very active PTO. We provided support for the teachers," said Little. "Once COVID hit, without being present, it isn't as active as in the past. We still support teachers how we can."
The PTO has donated money to the Agriculture program to purchase refrigerators for the new Ag Science Building. It has also raised money to acquire TVs for classroom use.
"Smart Boards are great, but they lag because they are not as clear as televisions. If a teacher comes to us with a need, we come up with it with funds that we've gathered in the past," said Little.
