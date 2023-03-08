Rural VFDs add new equipment, expand fleets to improve service

Cherokee County's rural fire departments and their crews play a critical role when it comes to local emergencies.
There are about 13 rural volunteer fire departments in the county, and most of those have added more equipment, gear, vehicles, and more over the past few years.
Keys Volunteer Fire Chief Yogi Cole said his station is expanding, as they are adding on to their building.
"We are adding on to our station and at this point will be ready for the slab to be poured. We had to building retaining wall. It is going to give us a nice-sized training/meeting room with a full kitchen in it, so we can use it for events and fundraisers," Cole said.
Cole said local firefighters will be cooking meals for the annual Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp, sometime in August.
The burn camp, which is held every summer, was established in 1999 to provide children who are burn survivors a chance to make new friends with others like them. According to their website, adult burn victims donate their time to show the children their scars don't limit their ability to succeed in life.
Jermiah Gatewood, fire chief at Welling VFD, said they've purchased all-new bunker gear, self-contained breathing apparatus, and are currently working on getting new trucks for their fleet. The purchases were made possible through county funds.
"We have come a long way and still have a lot to do, but we are working on it," Gatewood said.
Yearly dues for WFD are set to be paid this month at $40 per year. Gatewood said there are no fundraisers planned at the moment.
The Illinois River Area VFD welcomed a new chief and made significant upgrades since last year.
Stephen Alyea was chief for some time before he handed over the reins to Capt. Robert Kupsick in December 2021.
The VFD is equipped with a fleet of nine trucks, two boats, and a new pumper tanker on the way. Twenty-three volunteers make up the usual staffing goal, and they bring in about six responders each year.
IRAVFD was furnished with a new commercial watermaster tanker truck, and Kupsick said they added a new jet boat to the fleet.
"We are gearing up for the upcoming float season, most of the calls we have been on are medical and vehicle crashes," Kupsick said.
The VFD serves an area of 95 square miles - approximately 25 miles in length - along the corridor of the Illinois River in Cherokee County.
Larry Watts, fire chief for Lowrey VFD, said they received 16 new self-contained breathing apparatus through a federal grant.
"We have six firefighters in Firefighter 1 class. The class started in January and will end later this month. We had seven firefighters complete the Medical First Responder class and three of the seven have passed the state certification," Watts said.
He added they are working to upgrade their bunker gear and they have general training scheduled.
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve rural fire communications in 2022.
Volunteers asked for help to fund upgrades to communication systems and to hire a full-time dispatcher for the 911 Center.
Cookson Fire Chief Tim Knight explained that various services switched to a digital frequency, while they were dealing with a 20-plus-year-old system.
Knight also said they were being dispatched in a secondary manner by either Northeastern Health System's dispatcher or Cherokee Nation's dispatcher. He said there were delays with calls as dispatchers get busier, and they don't have a direct line of communication to 911.
According to the proposal last year, based on the current pay scale - including workers compensation, insurance and benefits - the amount needed would be $216,000 a year.
The firefighters were asking for $523,525 for their two proposals, and they wanted that full amount from ARPA funds.
Commissioners agreed to the $500,000 while Sheriff Jason Chennault had $23,000 taken out of his $1 million in ARPA funds.
