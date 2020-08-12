Rural VFDs doing fewer 'sick calls,' adjusting to protocols

Area rural fire departments have had to change their procedures to accommodate COVID-19.
Marty Kimble, chief of Gideon Fire and Rescue, said all volunteer fire departments agreed to change their dispatch procedures when the pandemic first hit.
"We agreed to change procedures and asked not to be dispatched to the normal 'sick' type calls, but still respond to elevated medical calls," Kimble said. "Of course, we still responded to trauma, fire, motor vehicle accidents, etc."
A month before the pandemic, Gideon changed its response protocols to limit the number of personnel who enter residences.
"Only two personnel entered a patient's home, and those two wore N95 masks and took normal personal protection precautions," Kimble said. "They also took non-touch thermometer in and made no patient contact unless it was absolutely necessary."
Peggs Fire Chief Dale Fine said a challenge his VFD is facing involves the types of calls to which they can't respond.
"We had to take more of the necessary precautions and safety measures when we go on calls, as far as the masks and gloves," Fine said.
Fine said changes were made as far as whether they'd even respond to a call on a person who is sick.
"Some of the calls where we would typically, in the past, have been paged to offer EMS assist, now they've been doing a protocol of questions on certain calls," Fine said. "Generally, it was trying to limit exposure to patients who may have had COVID-19."
Illinois River Fire Department Chief Stephen Alyea said they received a donation of face masks and shared them with other departments.
"Jerry's Sandblasting and Painting donated six cases of face masks to us. We were able to share those with different stations in the county," Alyea said. "That was in the beginning of April, and that really helped us out a lot. That got us to where we could make do until we could get more supplies in."
Kimble said GFD has since reverted to normal page-out protocols, but volunteers are still practicing safety protocols when responding to medical calls.
"It has cost us a little more due to having to purchase masks and the no-touch thermometer, but it's been minimal," he said.
Fine said his department increased its supplies and there are enough on hand to tackle the virus.
"We just had to take more of the safety measures when we're paged to calls. We had to increase our PPE supplies and disinfecting items, and we have a pretty good supply on that," Fine said. "It caused a little bit higher expense, but we budget for it and keep more on hand."
Alyea said IRFD's call volume has gone from just over 100 a year to 175 and climbing, what with water rescues.
"It's insane, really. We usually do about 120 a year, and so far this year, we're at 175 and climbing," said Alyea. "We have a rescue call more days than not right now, and it used to be just Saturdays and Sundays. Now we're rescuing about 20 people a week."
