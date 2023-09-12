Clif Hall
Glenda - 918-456-4121. LM for Glenda to send list of water companies.
Clif: We don't have a take. There's nothing that really involves us. We don't regulate or rule on it.
Independent companies.
Erin Hatfield - DEQ
Dept of Environmental Quality, Water Quality
Rural Water Association
Risa Reagan, Over Insurance Group
Provides insurance for water district. Ought to take. out insurance. Self-insured pool. Self-funded. OK is only water association that currently offers insurance to rural water districts in OK.
Need coverage for: field personnel, car insurance, company vehicles, liability insurance, directors and officers insurance for board members, employees, property insurance for water towers and pump houses.
Water fraud: until a certain situation pops up. Unless it comes up, it would be looked into to determine.
Brandon Bowman - bbowman@orwa.org
Commented
