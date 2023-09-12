Clif Hall

Glenda - 918-456-4121. LM for Glenda to send list of water companies.

Clif: We don't have a take. There's nothing that really involves us. We don't regulate or rule on it. 

Independent companies.

Erin Hatfield - DEQ

Dept of Environmental Quality, Water Quality 

Rural Water Association

Risa Reagan, Over Insurance Group

Provides insurance for water district. Ought to take. out insurance. Self-insured pool. Self-funded. OK is only water association that currently offers insurance to rural water districts in OK.

Need coverage for: field personnel, car insurance, company vehicles, liability insurance, directors and officers insurance for board members, employees, property insurance for water towers and pump houses. 

Water fraud: until a certain situation pops up. Unless it comes up, it would be looked into to determine.

Brandon Bowman - bbowman@orwa.org

Tags

Trending Video