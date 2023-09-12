The cost to bring water to a home from a rural water district plant is much higher than most people realize, and for a number of reasons.
Most households spend between $2 and $3 a day for all the uses in a regular household, said Philip Hix, general manager of Cherokee County Rural Water District 3.
District 3 charges a monthly maintenance fee of $36.50, and the first 1,000 gallons costs $7.10. The price goes up with usage; for example, 10,000 gallons is priced at $9.50 per 1,000.
The district runs to Moody, north of Moody, north of Lowrey, and over to the Illinois River.
Since the pandemic, prices have increased immensely due to parts and other needs to maintain a plant.
"If you can even find the parts," said Hix.
The testing of water is highly regulated, with Department of Environmental Quality standards requiring pages of tests at differing intervals.
Water is supplied to District 3 by a spring that comes to the surface, so is considered ground water under the influence of surface water, said Hix.
"Three things that affect disinfection byproducts is the amount of organics in the water, the amount of residence time your water is in your system, and the amount of disinfection you use," said Hix.
Information on how this district's water ranks with state standards is available on the district's website, www.rwd3cc.com.
Testing for Escherichia coli is performed twice a month, whereas checking for radon is done every six years and sodium once every nine years.
"This area isn't too bad," said Hix. "Some places have radium in areas where there are coal and shale."
To test for lead and copper (PBCU), 10 samples are taken at the plant over three years, says Hix.
Volatile organic compounds have high vapor pressure and low water solubility. Many are human-made chemicals in the manufacture of paints, pharmaceuticals, and refrigerants, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
A test is done every three years for VOCs. Water treatment plants must also test for arsenic.
"Out in western Oklahoma, a lot of the ground water is high in arsenic, and when you have something in solution it can't be filtered out," said Hix. "If it's in suspension, like dirt particles suspended in the water, that can be filtered out."
Once a compound is in solution, it cannot be filtered out, and this is the same for iron and manganese.
"A lot of areas around here have iron and manganese problems, and its in solution," said Hix. "They've got some things they can do with green sand but it's not very cost-effective."
Every water district has to run these types of tests ,and the results of those are available on the DEQ website.
DEQ assigns testing schedules based upon the water source and treatment needed.
"[Water plants] are very undervalued and very under appreciated," said Hix.
A customer standing in the office of District 3 responded to Hix's comment with "not by your users," but the woman declined to give her name.
Many water districts want to sell their water as cheaply as possible, but that isn't possible without having the right personnel and equipment to do what is required by the law, said Hix.
"If I don't do this, and I say I do, I broke the law and I can be thrown in jail," said Hix. "I'm a public health servant."
Hix has an A-water operator and A-laboratory license.
The "clear well" lies under the floor of the water treatment building and holds the water once it is filtered and before it goes to the water towers.
A plaque on the wall of District 3's treatment plant tells the story of the Double Springs Water Treatment Facility. The water from the spring is so clean right from the source that a person cannot tell the difference by holding it up and comparing it to a sample that has been treated, said Hix.
In Keys, District 2, after a water tower was painted, a report was made that indicated tests were not done before filling it back up and sending it out to customers.
Steve Haught, plant manager, responded to the inquiry about the missed test.
"The tests got neglected for a couple of days, [but when completed] the water passed," said Haught.
Driving back from Tulsa after delivering a batch of samples, Haught explained over the phone the process to test a tower once it is painted.
"You fill the tanks and [add a heavy dose] of HTH chlorine, and let it set for 24 hours," said Haught. "Then you refill and take samples over two subsequent days. The Keys tower was brought back on line and it passed [all the tests]."
Hix said people didn't understand the costs involved with delivering clean water to their homes.
"Until they don't have it," said Hix.
