Cello player Rushad Eggleston will perform at River Bend Floats Thursday, Sept. 29.
Eggleston is a highly trained musician who graduated from the Berklee School of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, and was the first to attend under a full scholarship as a string player. He spent many years in classical music, and then moved to other genres applying the skills he learned in Berklee to folk, bluegrass, rock, and metal as well.
Eggleston could be considered a performance artist and can often be seen playing his cello in trees, on top of buildings, and even the occasional baggage claim carousel. He has been in more than one band with a national audience, such as Fiddlers 4 – who had a 2002 Grammy nod – and Crooked Still –a band he helped found in the early 2000s.
Eggleston has toured the U.S. extensively with many international dates. He plays at many festivals, as well as house concerts, bringing his imaginative playing to countless new fans after every show.
His playing is eccentric, as he will take patrons along into a world he calls, "The Land of Sneth," which he created in his magical mind.
Eggleston is an improvisational player who interacts with his audience and the situation around him.
In addition to the cello, Eggleston is a multi-instrumentalist who plays the violin, guitar, and banjo. He is a kazoo player and has one mounted on his cello, which he uses to accompany his playing.
This show will be performed at Riverbend Floats near Tahlequah Thursday Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. This is an outdoor stage, so patrons will need to dress according to the weather. Entry will be $15 or $10 if a dish is brought by the patron to the potluck. Vegan dishes will be appreciated. The address for the performance is River Bend Floats is 15693 HWY 10, Tahlequah, OK.
