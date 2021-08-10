RUSO says NSU one of Oklahoma’s best-kept secrets

Regional universities like Northeastern State University continue to be an asset in Oklahoma’s higher education system, according to the Regional University System of Oklahoma's chair.
“Regional universities are the best-kept secret of Oklahoma’s higher education system,” Connie Reilly, chair of the Regional University System of Oklahoma’s board of regents, said. “Not only do they offer students a quality education, but they are remarkably affordable, close to home and almost half of graduates have no student debt.”
As a member institution of RUSO, NSU has positioned itself as one of the most affordable universities serving Green Country and the state’s immersive-learning institution offering its students numerous experiential learning opportunities as part of their programs. Through those opportunities NSU students grow their skills through research, community service, clinical experiences, performances, internships and networking programs that help create workforce-ready professionals.
“We remain committed to ensuring that attending NSU for college is affordable,” NSU President Steve Turner said. “NSU remains one of the most affordable institutions in the state and with high-quality programs, hands-on experience opportunities and access to expert faculty it has positioned itself as a place where students can expect a good return on their investment with us.”
Reilly said regional universities provide 43 percent of all public bachelor’s degrees in the state. In addition, she said the average annual total cost to attend a RUSO institution is 46 percent less than the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University.
One strategy RUSO institutions take to keep college costs low is to lower academic service fees. By focusing on keeping fees low, Reilly said it helps with affordability since many scholarships, including Oklahoma’s Promise, cover tuition and not fees. For the 2022 fiscal year, NSU received approval from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to reduce the online fee from $50 per credit hour to $40 with the goal of eliminating this fee in four to five years.
NSU also offers hundreds of scholarship opportunities for its students, an investment in student success that is expected to expand following the recent conclusion of NSU’s record-breaking “Preserve Our Past; ENSUre Our Future” campaign.
Thanks to the support of generous NSU alumni and supporters, the campaign raised more than $27 million. Of that amount, around $11 million would go to scholarships. The remaining campaign funds will help support other university priorities such as the renovation of Seminary Hall and Wilson Hall.
NSU also helps students save time and money as they earn a degree through its accelerated bachelor’s to master’s degree programs and forming partnerships to create model programs like Smart Choice that help students make a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to a four-year degree.
Reilly said along with affordability, students who enroll at RUSO institutions also receive a high-quality education close to home.
“Students are taught by professors with doctoral degrees in classrooms with low student-to-instructor ratios,” Reilly said. “Graduates go on to well-paying careers across our state in allied health, nursing, accounting, pharmacy and more.”
One notable NSU alumni is Kim Teehee, the Cherokee Nation delegate-designate to U.S. Congress, who is using her education and experience to champion policies that will benefit Native Americans across the country.
Teehee graduated from NSU in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. While at NSU, she interned for the former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller who acted as a mentor and developed her interest in public policy. Following graduation, she went on to earn her law degree and work in Washington DC where she has been a strong advocate for Native Americans. Her efforts led to her taking on important roles such as being appointed the first-ever senior policy advisor for Native American Affairs in the White House Domestic Policy Council.
Along with being the delegate-designate, Teehee is the director of government relations for Cherokee Nation and senior vice president of government relations for Cherokee Nation Businesses. She was also named NSU’s sixth Sequoyah Fellow.
“Those attending college for the first time, or returning after a break, should consider the benefits of earning a four-year degree at a regional university; an affordable, high quality education that will prepare them for jobs after graduation and a lifetime of successful earning,” Reilly said.
