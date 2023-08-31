Three RV parks in the area around Tahlequah offer very different options for those wanting to camp for a few days – or a few months.
X-Press RV Park has been in its location on South Muskogee, since the 1980s, when it was owned by Larry and Vickie Cone and known as Cone’s RV Park.
Bilal Chaudhry and Moses Chaudhry, Bilal’s father, purchased the gas station, formerly called the Cones Quick Stop, three years ago, along with the RV park.
Since acquiring it, the owners have done many renovations, with new electrical, plumbing and water, so the capacity is back to its original 40 spaces.
“I believe Vickie Cone’s father built the RV park [originally] and then sold it to Larry and Vickie Cone, and they continued the operation,” Chaudhry said.
The Cones stayed on to help the new owners transition into the RV business. X-Press RV Park is the only RV park within city limits.
Tyler Wagers is the owner of River Roost RV Park and Roxie’s BBQ, located on State Highway 10.
“It’s excellent barbecue, and it is open on Wednesday through Saturday, and locals come out to eat,” said Wagers.
There are 24 spots, with showers, bathrooms, laundry room, and restaurant. Waterfalls populate the property, and Wagers said there is plenty of room for the larger RVs.
“Very safe and convenient, for people working here in Tahlequah, [such as] traveling nurses and construction workers,” said Wagers.
A legend is associated with this property. Lovers’ Leap, a tall bluff overhanging one of the two Airbnbs on the site, supposedly is where two star-crossed lovers jumped when their parents wouldn’t let them wed.
“I don’t know if this story is correct, but a couple wanted to get married, and the parents wouldn’t let them,” said Wagers. “They decided they wanted to jump off the mountain and supposedly that’s the history. Don’t know if that’s the facts, but it’s something that has been told to me since we owned the property.”
Ben Orwin manages the Echota Village RV Park, a little farther northeast on S.H. 10, and the property is owned by the United Keetoowah Band.
“UKB bought this park in 2019, but Echota House has been here since 1930,” said Orwin. “When it was completed, it was considered quite the house at the time.”
The park started as a private residence, and part of the office building for the RV park is the original building.
“It’s been a restaurant and dance club, as well as a private residence,” said Orwin.
There are 16 RV spots, 15 primitive tent sites, and two bell tents the business provides. The Bell tents have stoves inside with a dinette and cots. There is also an Airbnb that sleeps up to 10 comfortably.
The cabin that was the part of the original structure serves as a bathhouse. Wi-Fi is being installed.
“We offer floating as well, so people who come [float with us] can take a quick shower before they get back in their cars and head home,” said Orwin.
A stage is being built to serve as an entertainment venue.
“It’s quiet back here and not a lot of hubbub,” said Orwin. “And there is even a rock well that is from the original time the property was built in 1930.”
