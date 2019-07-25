Cherokee County residents in Keys Rural Water District 2 are expressing concern about water quality after observing a brown discoloration in fluid coming from their taps. But water board members say the "contaminants" are not harmful when consumed.
Stephen Tuttle said he noticed last week that his water was discolored, and after speaking with the water district's board members and staff, he learned that an increase in manganese caused the water to change colors.
"Last week, the water was really bad," he said. "It was just disgusting. It's brown."
Tuttle moved to the Big Hollow area of Lake Tenkiller three years ago. Now, he's become so concerned about the water that he believes it could have contributed to his being diagnosed with colon cancer last year. He's also decided to move, just to be safe.
"There's nothing else in my diet to cause this," Tuttle said. "No history of cancer in my family. During the three years I lived here, I drank nothing but water and iced tea. Now I'm just all water."
Melissa Jumper's water starting turning yellow July 11. Two days later, she said, it turned to a "dark tea color." On Wednesday, she said the water now looks like coffee.
Another customer in RWD 2 - a neighbor of Jumper's who asked to remain anonymous - had the water from the kitchen tap tested on July 16 by the Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health. Jumper's neighbor was informed the manganese level in her water was analyzed at 0.424 milligrams per liter. The notice also indicated the "upper limit for acceptable water quality criteria for human consumption is 0.05 milligrams per liter," and that manganese is not considered a physiological hazard.
The amount of manganese in the water at the time of the test was more than eight times higher than the recommended level. Jumper believes it is too high, and is worried that some people cannot take the excess element.
"How close to toxicity do we have to be before we're toxic?" asked Jumper. "To me, if you're consuming 9.242 times higher than the normal rate, every single day, multiple times a day, wouldn't that be considered toxic? Manganese comes in all kinds of the things. So you're getting a dose of a certain ratio toward your consumption daily, and then you're getting nine times higher every time you drink water or brush your teeth."
Jumper said she's concerned that people like her son, who has an autoimmune deficiency, would be more susceptible to water with a high amount of manganese, and that it could aggravate the problem.
Manganese is constantly being absorbed by humans. According to Mayo Clinic Laboratories, the primary source for entry of manganese is inhalation, but it can also be absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract. The medical reference laboratory also stated that manganese toxicity is recognized in three stages.
A 2007 study by members of the Institute of Environmental Medicine to re-evaluate the guideline value for manganese in drinking water concluded the "increasing number of studies reporting associations between neurologic symptoms and manganese exposure in infants and children, in combination with the questionable scientific background data used in setting the manganese guideline value for drinking water, certainly warrant a re-evaluation of the guideline value. Further research is needed to understand the causal relationship between manganese exposure and children's health, and to enable an improved risk assessment."
However, according to the Oklahoma Department Environmental Quality, "manganese is another naturally occurring element that is often detected in drinking supplies." It further stated there "is not a published level at which manganese causes health problems."
Frank Macario, board member for RWD 2, said he lives in the district and plans to make his coffee with his regular tap water in the morning. He said once the water is treated with chlorine, it reacts with the manganese, creates a discoloration, and that problem is "more aesthetics than anything."
Macario also said the level of manganese is dropping.
"Treatment is taking out a lot of it, but it's not taking out enough of it to not create the discolored water," he said. "I'm on the system. I drink it. The water is safe. All of the DEQ testing says the water is safe to drink."
Macario said the water has to be tested regularly for bacteria, nitrates, nitrite, lead, copper, radiological material and more.
"I could keep going with the required testing," said Macario.
Macario said the situation will be short-lived, and that much of it occurred because of the flooding of Lake Tenkiller.
"Two years ago, we had the same thing happen," he said. "It lasted two or three weeks and it was gone. That's what's going to happen here. As soon as the level goes down, it will go away."
Whether manganese is harmful to the human body is left up to the science community and health professionals. But RWD 2 customers wonder why they weren't given notice about the irregularities in their drinking water.
RWD 2 Board Chairman Chris Cockman said a notice has been disseminated through local radio stations. He also said the district is open to ideas of how to help get the word out about similar water situations.
Macario said he plans to discuss ways to better communicate with the public during the next board meeting.
A letter from the Rural Water District 2's board of directors was sent to the Daily Press: "Recently, Cherokee County Rural Water District 2 has been notified by a few of the Members throughout the District of concerns of unclear water. Keys Rural Water District 2 would like to inform the Members that as of date all tests are compliant with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality safety standards, although the water is not as clear as Keys Rural Water District 2 would like for it to be, it is assured that no mandatory boil order is in effect at this time. Crews are diligently working to resolve this issue as soon as possible by flushing an purging the water lines in various locations throughout the district. Much of this issues is caused by the recent flooding in the area and has also affected many other Rural Water Districts throughout Northeastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas, as Tenkiller Lake levels continue to decline combined with the continual line flushing effort this issue is anticipated to improve or be resolved in the coming days or weeks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.