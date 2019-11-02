Ryals retiring from shelter after more than 40 years

One of the city of Tahlequah's longest-tenured employees retired last week after 41 years of service.
Family, friends, and colleagues of Animal Shelter Manager Glyn Ryals gathered at the council chambers at City Hall Thursday to wish the "dog catcher" congratulations and to praise his dedication in his role.
Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said he couldn't commend Ryals enough for his hard work.
"I learned a lot from him - grew to appreciate what he did for 41 years, more than I could ever imagine on a job that I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy," said Johnson. "He did it with pride and he helped this community more than we could ever repay him."
Johnson said that in three years, the city has gone from euthanizing 200-plus dogs a year to only having to euthanize three in 2019.
"It's just been huge changes, and Glyn had play along with it - and he did, and taught me so much," he said.
Ryals started at the city in 1978 under Mayor Anthony Stockton and continued to work through seven more mayors. He said there were ups, downs, and all-arounds. He said it's been Johnson, though, who has been the best to work under.
"Clint reaches up right there with Stockton, and he's never just chewed me out and told me to go do something," said Ryals. "He's asked and he's been good about it."
His advice for employees of the city of Tahlequah is simple: Despite the arrival of a new administration or new people, there is always going to be change.
"And they'll just need to roll with the flow and go with it," he said.
