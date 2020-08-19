Ryals to wrap up lengthy career in public service

Tahlequah Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals is getting an early start on his retirement.
Ryals is slated to call it quits Aug. 31, eight months before his term is actually up. His reasoning for stepping away earlier? "It's time to retire.”
Ryals was born and raised in Tahlequah, where he’s had a lengthy career in education and city government. In 1980, Ryals taught Building Trades and Residential Carpentry at the formal Bill Willis Skills Center, now the Indian Capital Technology Center.
“I taught Diesel Mechanics and Heavy Equipment at Bill Willis Skills Center for four years, and began working for the Oklahoma State Department of Vo-Tech in 1990,” Ryals said.
In 1997, he was elected Ward 1 Tahlequah city councilor and served in that capacity until 2001.
“I feel like my biggest achievement was helping Mayor Bob Robertson get the KiBois Public Transit to locate in Tahlequah,” Ryals said.
Ryals worked as a site director for Skills Centers in Taft and Hominy for the next five years before he was hired a superintendent for the Lowrey School District from 1999-2000.
Then, he serves as Hulbert elementary principal for five years before he was hired as superintendent in 2006. Ryals resigned that post in 2009, but he wanted to stay busy, so he began work as a laborer with the Tahlequah Street Department a short time later.
It was in 2015 when Street Commissioner Mike Corn asked Ryals to finish out his two-year term.
“As a matter of fact, I finished up the last two years in a term he was on. He asked me if I’d finish his term and I did,” Ryals said. “Then I filed for the office again, and no one filed against me, so I got it.”
He plans to develop new hobbies, get back into golf, and travel the country with his wife of 37 years, Susan.
“I have had a great career the past 50 years and I have enjoyed all of the different jobs I’ve had, but I am looking forward to retirement at the same time,” Ryals said. “I don’t have any regrets at all. I feel like I’ve had really good working career, and that’s about it.”
Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris will take the reins of the Street Department in the interim, and Ryals said he’s the man who can handle the demands of the job.
“Buddy’s a great supervisor and a great man to work with. He and I have worked on some really good projects, and I think he’s picked up some stuff from me,” Ryals said. “I can’t say enough good about Buddy. I know they’ll carry on at the Street Department and it’s left in good hands.”
Ryals and his wife have five children and 13 grandchildren.
