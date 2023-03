Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From late tonight to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&