Cherokee County and Grand River Dam Authority officials anticipate more flooding along the Illinois River, with flood stages increasing slightly before water levels go down this weekend.
Runoff from Wednesday’s rainfall caused a second rise on Barren Fort Creek Thursday afternoon.
“It’s projected that the water level at the Eldon Gage-Barren Fort Creek/S.H. 51 bridge site will peak again this afternoon at 17.7 feet,” said Ed Fite, GRDA vice president for water quality. “That level is just under what is the minor flood stage of 18 feet established for that gauge site.”
Rising water is impacting secondary roads adjacent to the Illinois Rivers, including in the Combs Bridge area, where floodwaters cover the roadway on the east side of the bridge.
The Illinois River gauge site at Tahlequah was expected to crest Thursday evening at major flood stage, with a projected peak of 20.8 feet.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood was out Thursday morning, assessing the roadways.
“I believe we got a little over 2 inches in the northern half of the county. The southern half of the county received over 6 inches and they had a lot of road damage with washouts,” said Underwood.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said some roads were damaged by the torrential rains.
“We had roads that had never got damaged before during the five previous major flooding events since I’ve been in office,” said Hall. “We got 6 to 9 inches between Keys, my house, and Cookson. There was nothing in that area that could handle the amount of rain coming in.”
Hall and his crews were out working late Wednesday night and back again Thursday morning.
“There is lots of runoffs still coming out of yards, fields, everywhere you look, and it’s going to take a few weeks for everything to get back in place. There’s nothing you can do to prepare for that and no way to control that amount of water,” said Hall.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving State Highway 10. As of Thursday evening, S.H. 10 remained closed to through traffic due to floodwaters covering the roadway just north of Hanging Rock Camp.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said there were no reports of water rescues as of late Thursday afternoon.
