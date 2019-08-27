STILWELL - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m., at the Stilwell Public Library, 5 N. Sixth St., to discuss possible improvements to State Highway 100 in Adair County.
The project would focus on the S.H. 100 corridor from northeast of the Cherokee County line and extending five miles into Adair County.
The current highway has narrow lanes with no shoulders, and proposed safety improvements include widening the highway, reconfiguring some driveways and entrances and correcting sigh distance issues.
The public is invited to stop by to view the proposals and share their feedback.
This will be a come-and-go format with no formal presentation.
All project materials will also be made available online following the meeting at www.odot.org/publicmeetings.
To request an accommodation, contact the ODOT ADA coordinator at 405-521-4140, or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 1-800-722-0353.
For ADA or Title VI questions, email ODOT-ada-titlevi@odot.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.