Name and rank: Lt. Col. S.L. "Hack" Hackworth
Branch of service: Corporal, US Marine Corps, sniper, 1962-1965; staff sergeant, Special Forces A-Team leader, 1965-1970; US Army intelligence operations officer, 1970-1998.
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 77
Family: Mother, Drucilla Hackworth, WWII combat medic; children, JR, Jason Lee, Justin, Robert Lee, James, and Angela; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Active duty campaigns: Unmanned aerial vehicle expert, US Army Pentagon; team chief, National Intelligence Support Team, Bosnia, Operation Joint Endeavor, 1996.
Education and-or military training: Oklahoma State University, Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science; University of Arizona, ABD PhD; Joint Intelligence College, strategic intelligence; U.S. Marine Corps NCO Academy, sniper; U.S. Army Airborne, jumpmaster; Jungle Warfare School, heavy-light weapons, demo, SF medic, operations and intelligence special ops; US Army infantry officer course, remote sensor officer; military intelligence officer advanced course; USMC and U.S. Army command and general staff college courses; expert rifleman, M-14 and AR 16; expert pistol, M1911 and Beretta.
Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Retired, December 1998, after almost 37 years of service; past commander, Reserve Officer Association Chapter South Arizona; life member of the NRA, Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, and Virginia Gun Collectors Association.
