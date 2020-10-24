FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Arvest Bank has announced President and CEO Kevin Sabin has been elected to the American Bankers Association (ABA) board of directors.
Announced as a nominee in September, Sabin was elected during ABA's virtual annual meeting on Tuesday. He will serve a three-year term, including committee work as established by ABA bylaws.
ABA is considered the voice of the banking industry and its board members are charged with guiding its public policy on industry issues, serving as advocates and consensus-builders, and overseeing the association's fiscal operations, among other responsibilities. The board is constructed to reflect ABA's diverse membership in terms of asset size, geography, business models and demographics.
"The American Bankers Association has been an important voice and advocate for banks in the U.S. throughout my career and I'm excited to have an opportunity to contribute to its efforts in the future, especially as it helps America's banks navigate these challenging times," Sabin said. "Never has the role of ABA, or the mission of banks, been more important to the communities and customers they serve. I am honored ABA would ask me to help carry out this important work."
