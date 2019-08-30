There are two things you can count on now that school is back in session: cooler temperatures are just around the corner, and tailgate parties.
When football season is in full swing, college campuses around the country are the places to be. It is no secret that the pregame ritual for many is attending a tailgate party. These parking lot picnics are synonymous with good food, good friends and good times. A quick glance across any parking lot near the football stadium will find smoke billowing from grills and smokers, and folding tables laden with all kinds of goodies.
But, if you do not follow safe food handling practices, these get-togethers also can mean serious foodborne illness such as E. coli or salmonellosis. Disease-causing bacteria found in many traditional tailgating foods are the usual culprits. Most often, these bacteria spread when proper hand-washing techniques are not used, and when hot foods are not kept hot and cold foods are not kept cold. These issues can be tricky when you're setting up your party in a parking lot.
Washing hands is the single most effective way to prevent the spread of disease-causing bacteria. Hands should be washed with soap and water before handling food or before handling a different food. Keep in mind that hand gels kill the bacteria but they do not remove dirt and dead bacteria. A hand washing site can be set up at any tailgate party by placing water in an unplugged coffee urn or large insulated drink container with a spigot. Be sure to include soap, paper towels and a container to catch the waste water.
Perishable foods such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, sandwiches with mayonnaise, and salads must be kept on ice or in a refrigerator. These foods should not be kept at temperatures above 40 degrees for more than two hours. If the outdoor temperature is above 90 degrees, reduce that amount of time to just one hour. Once foods are cooked, they should be kept at 140 degrees with some type of heat source until they are served.
Pack cold food with plenty of ice or frozen gel packs. Try to avoid cross-contamination by wrapping foods well and storing raw foods separately from ready-to-eat foods. Another trick to keep foods cool is to cover coolers with blankets and keep them in the shade to help hold in the cold temperature. For tailgaters who opt for takeout foods like fried chicken, make sure it is eaten within two hours of being picked up. Another option is to purchase the food ahead of time. Allow it to chill in the refrigerator and then store it in a cooler.
Cover all food with plastic wrap, aluminum foil or lids, or keep foods and supplies in their original packaging to prevent contamination. Tailgaters also should make sure garbage cans with plastic liners and lids are available.
Once the last field goal is kicked and the marching band plays the alma mater, wash, rinse and sanitize all equipment, grills and utensils at home. This will help you prepare for the next victory at your next tailgate party.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
