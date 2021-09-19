Safe Kids holds child seat inspection

On Sept. 14, Safe Kids held a child seat inspection event at the Mark Hodson Agency of State Farm Insurance parking lot. Austin Kaska, back right, from Safe Kids inspected a local parent's vehicle to ensure that the car seat was properly installed. Mark Hodson, front left, and Stanley Young assisted as well. Not pictured is Safe Kids inspector Jenny Rollins who helped with the event.

