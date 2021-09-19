On Sept. 14, Safe Kids held a child seat inspection event at the Mark Hodson Agency of State Farm Insurance parking lot. Austin Kaska, back right, from Safe Kids, inspected a local parent's vehicle to ensure the car seat was properly installed. Mark Hodson, front left, and Stanley Young assisted. Not pictured is Safe Kids inspector Jenny Rollins.
Safe Kids holds child seat inspection
[mdash] age 79. Beverage Distribution. Died September 9th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 2:00pm Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 91. Welder. Died September 10th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Levi Cookson Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
