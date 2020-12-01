SAFE SHOPPING: Most local businesses say holiday traffic getting better

Business in downtown Tahlequah has been a little unusual this holiday shopping season, as the pandemic continues to impact customers' choices.
As Black Friday came, stores across the country didn’t see the usual surge of customers clambering to snare gifts. Instead, COVID-19 has generated a steady flow of online sales. But Tahlequah business owners have advice for people inclined to boot up their computers to search for deals.
Paceline Cyclery owner David Rogers said people should not grow to accustomed to shopping online, if they want their local shops to survive.
“Don’t get used to clicking too much, because local shops are going to feel it the most,” Rogers said.
Rogers has been occupied with a rush of cyclists looking to get their bikes tuned up. He’s also stayed busy with people coming in to look for bikes. The only problem is, the cycling industry is facing massive product shortages. Unfortunately for children, he said, there won't be many bikes under the Christmas tree this year.
“I’ve had a lot of people walk in and go, ‘Wow, you don’t have very many bikes.’ So I have to explain the situation,” said Rogers. “I’ve got a waiting list with about 65 people on it, and in 25 years, I’ve never had a waiting list. When bikes do come in, I’m calling the people on the waiting list, so bikes that come in are going out the same day or the day after.”
Some shoppers remain cautious about going into stores. Rogers said he’s had more requests for curbside service lately, with the majority of requests coming from older customers.
“I’ve had a few people who are older that have called me from outside, given me their information over the phone, and asked if I would just grab their bike out of their car,” said Rogers. “So we do do curbside service if you request it. Then I still have people coming in and looking. Of course, we wear our masks and stay socially distanced.”
When COVID first started gaining traction in the U.S. in March, One Moore Time Upscale Consignment and Boutique had a few online sales and offered curbside service. But recently, most customers have chosen to mask up and come in.
“All of our customers ... we’ve had ever since we’ve been open and they feel comfortable coming in,” said Tammy Moore. “We usually don’t have more than 15 or 20 people at a time, and we’re able to stay 6 feet apart. And everybody has been real compliant on wearing the mask.”
One Moore Time has altered the way it does intake, as people are now dropping off items by appointment. Meanwhile, business this holiday season has been satisfactory – under the circumstances – for the consignment shop. Still, numbers are not quite what they were last season.
“I know it could probably be much worse, but compared to last year, it’s definitely slowed down,” said Moore. “We had a Black Friday sale. Usually we don’t open on Friday after Thanksgiving, but we did this year because we thought a lot of people would be doing it online, and we had good success. Then we did Small Business Saturday and we had a good turnout for that, as well.”
Felts Shoes of Tahlequah will celebrate its 82nd anniversary in February. Like most local businesses, the shop took an immediate hit when it was forced to close down. Owner Drew Felts, though, said sales have been consistent since then.
“We were shut down for 29 days,” said Felts. “But the town rallied and kept shopping when we opened back up. It’s been pretty close [compared to last year]. It’s a little early, but it’s been pretty steady.”
Felts hasn’t had many customers afraid to come inside. A few have asked him to bring shoes out to their cars and paid over the phone, but it’s been in-person shoppers, for the most part.
“If they are uncomfortable, I don’t see much of it,” said Felts. “For the few who are worried about it, I just take it out to them.”
In a Nov. 28 Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked how they felt about holiday shopping this season, whether they’ve resorted to more online shopping, and if mask requirements have stopped them from going into stores. Many respondents said they’ve taken advantage of online shopping.
Jackie Cook Tyler said she will continue to visit Tahlequah’s merchants, but on a limited basis.
“I will, though, limit my in-store shopping during the rest of Christmas season,” she said. “Most will be online.”
Some people prefer not to enter stores if they know masking requirements are not being enforced.
“[I use] online shopping with local businesses that will do curbside delivery,” said Cathy Cott. “To walk in a store, I would have to know that masks are always required and always worn, and sadly, they aren’t.”
On the other hand, many locals aren’t worried about the "mask police," but will adhere to requirements while also taking advantage of curbside services.
“I plan to never darken the door of any business that does not have a face mask policy or support any person who claims it is an infringement upon them,” said Tom Lewis. “I am willing to do curbside pickup from any business that offers.”
Joel Proctor said the pandemic hasn’t altered his shopping habits much.
“I mostly shop online. I don’t really care about the masks, either way," he said. "I don’t wear them unless the business asks me to. I will go to a store I need to.”
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked how they plan to do most of their holiday shopping this year. Those who plan to shop locally, as long as masks are required, were the biggest group of respondents at 35 percent. Behind them, 20 percent said they would be shopping online only; 15 percent answered they would be shopping locally, but mainly through online, curbside pickup or delivery; 12.5 percent said they will not be shopping at all this year; 10 percent said the would be shopping locally, as long as masks are not required; 2.5 percent said they will shop in Tulsa or other cities were masks are not required; 2.5 percent said they would shop out of town where masks are required; and 2.5 percent were undecided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.