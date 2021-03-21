Andropogon virginicus L., also known as broomsedge bluestem, sage grass, or Virginia bluestem, is a native grass species that is a commonly seen around Cherokee county. It is that tall, orangish grass that stands out during the winter months.
Its presence is usually a good indicator of acidic soil, poor soil fertility, overgrazing, or all the above. Sage grass is a drought-tolerant species that emits allelopathic chemicals, meaning it produces toxins that suppresses the germination and growth of other species, therefore minimizing its competition. It is truly one tough son of a gun.
Sage grass is an opportunistic plant that takes advantage of poor soil fertility and overgrazing. Sage grass will begin to show up when soil pH and fertility are declining, and it will thrive when pH is below 5.5. Without any amendments or management, soils naturally acidify overtime and plant nutrients are consumed, decreasing soil fertility. Its presence is a good indicator of needed management changes to a grazing system. You will need to fertilize (and likely lime) if you intend to get control over sage grass growth.
Sage grass has a full house of attributes which are the source of frustration for ranchers because sage grass can be difficult to get rid of if you take the wrong approach; keep the following in mind. There are no herbicides on the market that will control sage grass without also killing the surrounding desirable grass species (fescue, Bermuda, bahia etc.). Therefore, it is recommended that whenever you have small patches of sage grass you spot treat them ASAP with a non-selective herbicide like Round-Up (glyphosate). Remember that herbicides are best applied during active growth. Mowing does not provide effective control of sage grass. Burning has little to no negative effect on sage grass.
Livestock will graze green, young growth, but will avoid mature stands and often will select other grasses over sage grass when given the choice. This explains why sage grass can become the dominant species in an overgrazed pasture. Studies recommend that you should force livestock to graze early in the season then defer grazing for 60 to 90 days to allow your desired forage to grow. With adequate fertility and pH, intensive grazing early in the year when it is moderately palatable to the animals will stress the plants into submission and give your desired forage species an opportunity to outperform sage grass. Rotational stocking can also be used to force animals to graze sage grass in the spring and early summer.
Preventing sage grass is much more productive than attempting to control it. Sage grass is not competitive with improved forage grass species if conditions are favorable for the improved species (Bermuda, fescue, etc.). For management, this means properly testing soil. Maintain proper soil pH levels. Apply fertilizer at recommended rates and intervals. Utilize multiple pasture rotation to prevent overgrazing.
When the steps above are not taken, conditions are created that favor the growth of sage grass. The steps to achieving long-term control of sage grass are the same as preventing it; take care of your pastures. Improving the growing conditions for desirable grasses will help them out compete sage grass, but it may take several growing seasons to do so. Be patient. After efforts have been made to improve soil fertility, steps may be taken to reduce the vigor of the existing sage grass.
Regular grazing early in the growing season can help suppress sage grass. This practice is most effective in areas where sage grass is well established, and livestock have little choice but to graze it.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.