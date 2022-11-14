Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from November fell close to $48,000 from this time last year.
Hulbert's figures fell as well.
November distribution represents September business, with monies accounting for sales from Aug. 16 and estimated from Oct. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $700,958.77, compared to $748,775.83 last year.
For November, Tahlequah brought in $997,573.90, down from $52,510.03 from November 2021's figure of $1,050,083.93.
Hulbert's November 2022 collections decreased $1,920.64 from $16,846.63 in November 2021.
Data show $193,017,494 to cities reflected an increase from the $180,055,576 in November last year.
The use tax was $30,846,416. Counties shared a $33,440,085 disbursement, and $5,836,501 in use tax.
