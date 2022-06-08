Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from May fell close to $93,200 from this time last year, and Hulbert's figures fell as well.
May distribution represents March business, with monies accounting for sales from March 16 and estimated from April 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $756,749, compared to $849,930 last year. For May, Tahlequah brought in $1,074,920, down by $125,720 from May 2021's figure of $1,200,640. Hulbert's May 2022 collections fell $639 from $16,943 in May 2021.
Data show $196,141,243 to cities reflected a jump from the $189,493,350 in May last year. The use tax was $34,081,960. Counties shared a $32,655,643 disbursement, and $6,083,185 in use tax.
