Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from July rose close to $17,550 from this time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
July distribution represents May business, with monies accounting for sales from May 16 and estimated from June 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $758,993.03, compared to $741,445.88 last year. For July, Tahlequah brought in $1,073,724.88, up by $32,358.61 from July 2021's figure of $1,041,366.27. Hulbert's July 2022 collections jumped $6,424.54 from $15,998.54 in July 2021.
Data show $194,656,884 to cities reflected an increase from the $180,270,874 in July last year. The use tax was $31,042,126. Counties shared a $32,855,555 disbursement, and $5,541,952 in use tax.
