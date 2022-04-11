Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from April rose close to $89,000 from this time last year, but Hulbert's figures fell.
April distribution represents February business, with monies accounting for sales from Feb. 16 and estimated from March 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $703,240.85, compared to $614,262.93 last year. For April, Tahlequah brought in $1,014,351.02, up by $123,825.98 from April 2021's figure of $890,525.04. Hulbert's April 2022 collections fell $2,795.47 from $18,353.60 in April 2021.
Data show $179,075,848 to cities reflected a jump from the $144,355,807 in April last year. The use tax was $27,643,837. Counties shared a $30,252,393 disbursement, and $5,337,282 in use tax.
