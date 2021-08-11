Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from August increased by more than $57,000 from the same time last year, but Hulbert's figures decreased.
The August distribution of collections represents tax receipts from June business, with monies accounting for sales from June 16 and estimated sales from June 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $811,790.07, compared to $753,921.57 last year. For August, Tahlequah brought in $1,146,471.13, up by $121,125.44 from August 2020's figure of $1,025,345.69. Hulbert's August 2021 collections were down $3,152.23 from the $22,331.28 collected in August 2020.
Data show disbursement of $183,420,800 in tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $168,124,169 distributed in August last year. The use tax disbursement was $30,430,832. Oklahoma counties shared in a $29,985,550 disbursement, and $5,479,222 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.