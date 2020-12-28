Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicates Cherokee County sales tax collections for December increased by more than $69,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
The December distribution of collections represents tax receipts from October business, with monies accounting for sales from Oct. 16 and estimated sales from Nov. 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $624,432.05, compared to $555,234.12 last year. For December, Tahlequah brought in $923,909.74, up by $255,462.45 from December 2019's $668,447.29. Hulbert's December 2020 collections were up $4,483.24, from the $11,623.77 collected in December 2019.
OTC data show the disbursement of $154,648,811 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected a decrease from the $159,479,589 distributed in December last year. The use tax disbursement was $26,747,038. Oklahoma counties shared in a $25,051,185 disbursement, and $4,960,128 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.