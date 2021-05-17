Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections April increased by more than $60,000 from the same time last year, but Hulbert's figures decreased.
The April distribution of collections represents tax receipts from February business, with monies accounting for sales from Feb. 16 and estimated sales from March 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $614,262.93, compared to $553,435.46 last year.
For April, Tahlequah brought in $890,525.04, up by $89,319.02 from April 2020's $801,206.02. Hulbert's March 2021 collections were down $7,544.31, from the $25,897.91 collected in April 2020.
OTC data show the disbursement of $144,355,807 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected a decrease from the $146,931,074 distributed in April last year.
The use tax disbursement was $22,371,620. Oklahoma counties shared in a $24,043,135 disbursement, and $3,855,314 in use tax.
