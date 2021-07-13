Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from July increased by more than $20,000 from the same time last year, but Hulbert's figures decreased.
The July distribution of collections represents tax receipts from May business, with monies accounting for sales from May 16 and estimated sales from June 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $741,445.88, compared to $720,994.58 last year. For July, Tahlequah brought in $1,041,366.27, down by $822.92 from July 2020's figure of $1,042,189.19. Hulbert's June 2021 collections were down $3,299.55 from the $19,298.09 collected in July 2020.
Data show disbursement of $180,270,874 in tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $162,322,587 distributed in June last year. The use tax disbursement was $25,963,052. Oklahoma counties shared in a $29,204,262 disbursement, and $5,016,343 in use tax.
