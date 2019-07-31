Commonly called tax-free weekend, the 2019 Oklahoma sales tax holiday is set for Friday, Aug. 2, at 12:01 a.m., through Sunday, Aug. 4, at midnight. During this time period, the state sales tax of 4.5 percent will not be collected on clothing and footwear priced less than $100.
Senate Bill 861 was passed during the 2007 Legislative Session to benefit consumers and retailers.
"This will help businesses by providing a boost in the economy and the consumer by allowing them to save money when shopping for clothing and shoes," states the Oklahoma Tax Commission website.
All retailers are required to participate in the sales tax holiday.
"We anticipate a good turnout this year. We're normally busy," said Angela Workman, Workman's owner.
According to the Tax Commission, clothing means all apparel worn for general use.
Not included in the sales tax holiday are "accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use," according to Oklahoma Tax Commission. Accessories would include handbags, jewelry, umbrellas, watches, luggage, and "other similar items carried on or about the human body."
Retailer coupons may be used during this time and may help to qualify an item to be tax free.
Eligible items in layaway will be exempt from tax if the final payment is made during the weekend.
The full "nonexclusive" list of eligible items is available at https://www.ok.gov/tax/faqs.html#c412.
