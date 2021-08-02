SALLISAW – A back-to-school roundup will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Sallisaw Rodeo Arena from 10 a.m. to noon.
The lineup begins at 9 a.m. and gates open at 10 a.m. The first 500 students registered will receive a backpack with supplies. Backpacks are for Sequoyah County students only. Students must be present to receive a backpack.
"Be extra safe and careful. COVID-19 is still out there," said Royce Alverson, community liaison to Ki Bois Community Action Foundation.
