June is celebrated as LGBTQ Pride Month, but when the calendar shifts to July, it’s not as though Kathy and Dawn Reynolds-McKinley will stop being proud of who they are.
It’s been five years since the couple’s union was officially recognized by their tribe, the Cherokee Nation, after they went through years of trying to file their marriage license with the tribal court. In 2016, former CN Attorney General Todd Hembree issued an opinion that essentially eliminated a 2004 ban on same-sex marriage recognition, allowing the couple to finally get the acknowledgement they wanted.
“I think the surreal thing for us was that we started a fight for our marriage license against Todd, and he was the first one to bring suit against us because of the tribe,” Kathy said. “For him to be the one to legalize it for us, finally, was refreshing.”
Kathy and Dawn have now been together for 21 years, during which they’ve received a litany of disparaging comments, remarks and insults about their relationship. Since their union has been recognized, they can’t say they’ve noticed more acceptance, but agreed that younger people have been better at showing their support.
“I believe the people who are against it in the tribe will always be against it,” Kathy said. “I’ve found there’s very little I can say to convince them otherwise, but there are a lot of youth now who are supportive. I think that’s what is important in the change of the tribe – just a general acceptance that younger people definitely have.”
Of society in general, the couple feel like there’s been growth and that the community is more welcoming. There was a time when they were often disparaged and threatened, making them afraid to attend local events or gatherings – especially since they received a significant amount of attention from the media throughout their journey. Even recently, as Kathy searched online for past articles concerning her marriage, she found more comments bashing their relationship, but they're still proud to be a voice for the LGBTQ community.
“It brings that back and disturbs me, but I’m very proud that we were able to get our license through the Cherokee Nation and very proud that others can now do it a little because of what we went through,” she said. “I feel a duty to my community. It’s important that we continue to be open about it. If someone wants to talk about it, let’s talk about it.”
While in today’s age it might be easier for people to come out, the contentious nature of the country’s political climate can still keep many silent. A large fraction of the nation’s public opinion also remains opposed to same-sex marriage or LGBTQ rights.
“You can’t let those people stop you from living your life,” Dawn said. “The more that you continue your life, the more we push those people back. There’s always going to be haters in everything and anything, but you can’t let them stop you. You have your own life to live, and it really has no bearing on theirs.”
Just this past weekend, the Tulsa Pride Festival saw its largest turnout ever, with several locals joining in on the festivities. Stephen Walden, president of TahlEquality, a chapter of Oklahomans for Equality, said he wasn’t surprised by the turnout, given how much momentum the equality movement has made and how much the pandemic has affected people’s desire to gather.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “You had everything from small businesses to large corporations involved in the parade. You had political social justice organizations, you had law enforcement, and all kinds of people participating just in the spirit of celebrating diversity and progress.”
Get involved
The TahlEquality chapter chose to avoid competing with bigger cities this year during Pride Month, but hopes to draw a crowd of its own in the fall, when it will host an in-person celebration for LGBTQ History Month on Oct. 9. More details about the event will be announced in the coming months leading up to the celebration. To stay up to date, follow the Oklahomans For Equality Chapter: TahlEquality Facebook page. "Straight" allies are always welcomed by the local LGBTQ community.
