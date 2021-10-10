BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - Prepared for a holiday shopping season that's expected to see the return of families and friends reuniting for traditional celebrations, Sam's Club is poised to continue its historic momentum, announcing plans to "Bring the Merry" to members all season long.
This year, Sam's Club is going all out, offering twice the number of savings events compared to last year; a new direct-to-home wine program; higher quality gifts, food, décor and more; and member experiences that deliver on the magic of the season.
Sam's Club members said in a brand survey that they plan to shop for the holidays earlier this year, and 20 percent of those surveyed have already started fulfilling their gift lists. In response, Sam's Club is launching its shopping events earlier to give its members a jumpstart on savings and offering more events throughout the season. Sam's is introducing new events with curated collections of merchandise, such as "Holiday Home Prep" and "Appreciation Gifts" to help provide inspiration and make shopping easier. The new events will take place across five weekends in October, November and December.
Sam's Club will help shoppers prepare for the season through its first-ever holiday preview catalog. Sam's Club plans to delight shoppers throughout the season with unexpected moments featuring celebrities, demos every week, and new, festive holiday signage and décor on both the exterior and interior of every club. Sam's will launch Scan & Go sweepstakes where members can enter to win big prizes, like a $50,000 trip of a lifetime, a $30,000 mega-home theater make over, or a lifetime membership with a $20,000 Sam's Club shopping spree. Sam's will continue to offer "treasure hunt" items all season long, bringing back many of last year's popular items like the 12 Days of Wine Advent Calendar. Members will find many exclusives.
Sam's will also be offering even more items from top national brands this season. In Apparel, new brands like Gap, Vince Camuto, Hurley, Steve Madden and DKNY will be added in clubs and online during the holidays. And in Toys, Sam's Club is adding more than 25 new brands, like Chillafish, Rainbow High and Segway, to name a few.
Sam's Club will make entertaining even easier this year by collaborating with Drinks to launch a direct to home wine delivery service - making it the first warehouse retailer with this capability in multiple states.
