Sam's Club takes members to North Pole

'Tis the season to go virtual. And this year, Sam's Club is providing an exclusive look into the North Pole and offering live, virtual sessions with Santa Claus.
Sam's Club members can head to www.samsclub.com/santasession to book their free, live visit. Members will be able to choose from a diverse group of Santas and they can also enter kids' details for a more personalized session with Santa.
For each live video call, a photo and video will be provided to share with friends and family and via social. Sam's Club encourages families to share their experience with #SamsSanta, so all can follow along.
Participants must be Sam's Club members to schedule visits. There is a limit of one Santa visit per membership, but multiple children are welcome to attend. The sessions will be booked first come, first serve and are expected to fill up quickly. If a member was unable to book a visit because they were all reserved, they can still connect their children with Santa. The website has a Kids Activities section that allows them to create and send a letter to Santa and they'll receive a response.
There are fun activities children can do to prepare for their visit with Santa - whether it's a virtual visit or preparing for him to come on Christmas Eve. Activities include recipes for Santa's favorite cookies, treats for the reindeer, coloring pages, and a toy shop to get ideas for a wish list.
