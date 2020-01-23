Mass shootings have received increased national attention in recent years, as lawmakers, gun rights advocates, gun reform proponents, and the public have feverishly debated how to address the issue.
Houses of worship have taken notice, especially in light of recent attacks on religious communities, and many have taken steps to protect themselves.
“It would be foolish not to take notice,” said Rev. Clifton Loman, of First Lutheran Church in Tahlequah. “If it can happen there, why can’t it happen here? It’d be foolish not to take those warnings. To say nothing like that could every happen here would be not smart."
In 2018, former Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation to expand the “stand your ground” law to allow people to use firearms or take other measures in churches, mosques, synagogues and temples, if they believe their lives are in danger. Local legislators – including State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee – voted in favor of the bill.
Although law enforcement agencies can respond to emergencies within minutes, much damage and destruction can be done during that time. So many local churches have implemented firearms policies and security measures of their own.
At First Lutheran Church, all the doors are locked from the inside, and an elder – what many other churches call deacons – will stand by the front door to let people in or out. Loman said it’s to prevent the church members from being caught by surprise.
“That actually is an ancient church practice from the persecuted church in the first couple of centuries,” Loman said. “They would meet in homes and they would have a deacon sit at the door who could alert everybody the Roman guard was coming, because Christians were persecuted. So it actually has ancient precedent.”
The FLC’s safety plan recommends that members not carry firearms, but it is not prohibited. The church also had Cherokee Nation Marshal Service officials tour the facility a few years ago to point out possible improvements. Loman said the marshals suggested members consider the responsibility of carrying a weapon, because people with “the John Wayne attitude” can potentially put more people in danger. Loman doesn’t mind if churchgoers carry guns, though.
“As Christians, we have the duty to protect our neighbor and to love our neighbor,” he said. “So I don’t have a problem with guns in the church, because if I’m protecting my neighbor – the elderly lady, the mother with three children – from a shooter, then I’m doing my Christian duty to love them and [protect] them from this potential harm, this evil."
Not all churches have extensive security measures, and some prohibit parishioners from openly toting their firearms. Interim Pastor Annette Haskins at First Presbyterian Church said guns aren't allowed in the sanctuary.
“Obviously, if somebody is going to bring it in concealed, we wouldn’t know the difference, but our policy is no guns,” she said. “If an active shooter comes in, so be it. We’re not going to live forever. We would rather be peacemakers.”
Concealed carry is allowed at South College Church of Christ. The security personnel also use concealed carry measures.
“We think we’re ready for anything," said Wista Waldroop, administrative professional. “We do have a [security] team and we have a police officer who goes to church here, so that helps, too. He parks his car in our parking lot and people can see we have an officer inside.”
The desire for active-shooter trainings and presentations has considerably increased among government, school and religious entities. First Baptist Church of Tahlequah has hosted one such event in the past, and church members are not prohibited from carrying.
“A person could have a concealed weapon and come in,” said former FBC Senior Pastor Buddy Hunt, who is now a state-level Baptist official. “They do not allow open carry. We have a security team and they would ask them to conceal it or take it back to their vehicle.”
First Baptist Church has also installed a security system, including cameras, motion sensors, infrared cameras, and security doors. The security team can watch around nine to 10 different cameras at one time. Andy Hudgens said the guards can choose to carry concealed weapons, and they often conduct training to ensure their proficiency with firearms is better than average.
“We also hire one of the local Tahlequah Police [Department] officers who is off duty,” Hudgens said. “He comes in in uniform and he’s present every Sunday morning.”
Hudgens said FBC hopes to host another active-shooter training session in the future, and that it is wise to be proactive rather than reactive.
“Anytime you get a large group of people together, somebody should be watching with some kind of security,” he said. “That’s what the bad guys are looking for: an easy target to have their five seconds of fame.”
