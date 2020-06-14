Sanders wins educational grant

Oklahoma P.E.O. Chapter CP in Tahlequah has announced that Lanie Sanders was recently awarded an Oklahoma Projects Fund Educational Grant.
Sanders currently attends Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, majoring in cell and molecular biology, and plans to attend medical school after completing her bachelor’s degree.
P.E.O. is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with over a quarter million members in the United States and Canada. A philanthropic education organization, one of its missions is to assist women in achieving their educational goals through scholarships, loans, and grants.
Information concerning P.E.O. financial assistance is available by contacting the Northeastern State University scholarship office or by emailing chaptercpp@gmail.com.
