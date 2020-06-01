Although local houses of worship were allowed to reopen for in-person services a couple of weeks ago, several churches and their members have been cautiously getting back in the swing of things. Some have resumed services, while others have plans to do so soon.
Some congregations - like Crossroads Ministries of Tahlequah - held services the first chance they got. But not all of its congregation immediately returned.
"We have been open for Sunday morning services the past four weeks," said Gene Haddock, pastor at Crossroads. "Attendance or participation has probably been around 50 percent."
St. Brigid Catholic Church has had a similar experience since it resumed Mass on Sunday, May 24, with safety measures in place. According to Deacon Mark Keeley, members have a variety of options. Father Stuart Crevcoure has been live-streaming into the sanctuary, where the service is projected onto a large screen. Parishioners have also been able to sit in their vehicles and listen to the service via radio.
Every other pew at St. Brigid has been roped off, and the others pews have 2-foot tape marks to allow families to distance themselves. At Communion, parishioners are to allow 6-foot spacing and wear masks, and Father Stuart is masked. Keeley added that Communion - which normally is offered in two species, "body and blood" - is now the host wafer only, unless a parishioner is gluten-intolerant; that person is offered the cup.
The first Sunday back, parishioner Bridget Cowlishaw said there was maybe a fifth of the usual number in attendance.
"This last Sunday was maybe half the usual number of people," said Cowlishaw. "It was a special Mass, because the new converts to Catholicism were being baptized and confirmed - something that ordinarily happens on Easter, but had to be postponed because of the corona closing. As with the week before, most people wore masks going into the church and coming out."
St. Brigid has also had hand-sanitizing dispensers installed at every pew. Father Stuart, Keeley and Deacon Joseph Faulds have been diligent with cleaning, especially before distributing Communion, and everyone in attendance has been conscious of social-distancing guidelines.
"Those of us who forgot to print out the hymns were a bit lost, because the hymnals and prayer books had been removed," said Cowlishaw. "Otherwise, a normal Pentecost Mass. No one stopped to talk until out in the fresh air, and even then, did so several feet apart. It was so good to see each other again, have Mass together, and take Communion."
Like many churches, South College Church of Christ has been offering digital services, which Minister Chris Stinnett said has actually enhanced the church's ability to reach people.
"There was a time when we just kind of considered that as a nice augment to our normal church program, but it's no longer a matter of augment," he said. "It's central to who we are and what we do. So we have an opportunity now to reach an entirely new audience with our digital offerings."
Although the in-person services resumed for the first time Sunday, May 31, the church plans to continue offering its online services. In-person Bible classes have not restarted yet. Stinnett said the church will continue to use Zoom for Bible study classes, and when resuming in the future, he said, the church will likely continue to use Zoom.
"[Sunday] we met again in person for the first time with some distancing rules, some Communion service rules, and overall I would say everything went really, really well," he said. "We had very good attendance. There are still a number of people who are nervous and anxious about infection, and they are protecting themselves quite responsibly.
The coronavirus has also put a pause on some of the other operations at South College Church of Christ. The community food pantry was discontinued because the church has been unable to get enough supplies. Its Tuesday-night community dinner has also been suspended for the time being. Stinnett said he wasn't surprised by the number of those who attended the first service back, since the church has made a point to stay in contact with members. He also said the church has taken appropriate steps for reopening.
"The reality is, I could unwittingly and unknowingly infect someone who doesn't have a good immune system at all," he said. "So we're trying to be very, very respectful and cautious in this, and just be guided by best professional practices."
At First Baptist Church, the staff has been preparing for this Sunday, June 7, when it will have its first in-house service since the closure. Throughout the closure, FBC has been offering pre-recorded services on its website and Facebook page, but this week, it will launch a live video stream of the in-person service. Association Pastor Jake Adams expects to have about half of the congregation back.
"We are asking folks the same as CDC and what everybody else is suggesting with social physical distancing," he said. "We have every other pew taped off. We're having service only. It's cleaned and ready to go."
Instead of the usual two services, FBC will hold only its 10:45 a.m. service. Small group meetings are still suspended, for the time being. The staff will be providing hand sanitizer and masks for anyone who wants them. Andy Latta, music minister, said the church asks that everyone be respectful of others' situations, and said the church wants to be available to meet spiritual needs.
"We get mixed feedback from different people who are in different circumstances of life and age groups, where they're saying they're not quite ready and need to stay at home for a little bit, just because they're at a little bit more of a high-risk age group," he said. "Then there's plenty of others who have been giving the feedback that they're looking forward to it and are excited about coming back together and having services once again."
