Sans pants trending for home workers, sort of

While some people don’t like to bring work home with them, many idon't have a choice now, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. And thanks to some particular quirks of working off site, sales of pants are down, while shirt purchases are up.
At the gaming and technology center in downtown Tahlequah, Start owner Adrien Nong said work has been uneventful since nonessential businesses have had to temporarily close.
“We were at the end of a remodel for the shop before we had to go offline,” said Nong. “There’s basically nothing we can really do, so my employees are just bored, and I’ve turned to figuring out my 3D printer to see what I can do to help the community. Whatever projects I’ve been doing for Start haven’t really changed much, since I can remotely access my entire shop infrastructure, and most of my stuff is stored on the cloud to begin with.”
Nong has made a couple dozen mask straps so far with his 3D printer, and is working on making full N95 face masks. They still need a little work, but he’s determined to figure it out and donate them, or sell them for “pay what you can.” He said any donations made to Start would go directly to print supplies.
Not everyone has had to make that same transition – especially those who were already working from home, and have experienced the benefits of an at-home-office.
“I moved my office to my house prior to this pandemic, so a lot hasn’t changed for me,” said Darcy Hicks. “I enjoy the three-second commute to the office and traffic is minimal, to say the least.”
The time and miles spent driving to work can be tiresome. Tabatha Hibbs, who teaches at Connors State College, has also appreciated not having to drive two hours for her job each day. But she misses her students and colleagues while having to traverse new challenges, such as setting up online college courses, which she called “a living hell.”
“I’m working a lot more hours a day now than before, and I’m drowning in prep work, papers to grade, checking on students who aren’t doing their work, emails, Zoom meetings, and all of the forms I now have to complete to prove I’m doing my job,” said Hibbs. “If one more person asks me what I’m doing with all my free time now that I’m teaching from home, I’m using a cattle prod on them.”
One type of business needed now, more than ever, is a medical supplies company. Jacquelyn Osborne is an account manager for one, and she has loved working from home since she was able to figure out her company's online system.
“I start work earlier; I’m home with me kiddos, and when I take a break, it’s just nice to have the convenience of home,” she said. “I love being home working while they are distance learning and just being with them all day. I’ve always loved being a stay-at-home mom, which stopped when my kids became school age, but now it feels like we are settling back in to me favorite calling in life – full-time mommy and keeping my full-time job.”
Along with in-person contact, business attire has taken a backseat due to the virus outbreak. National reports indicate online clothing retailers are seeing a drop in orders for pants, leading to widespread discussion that home-bound workers aren't bothering to put them on.
Teresa Wilson, a former Tahlequah resident who is an IT program manager for the Federal Aviation Administration, said she’s found some cozy clothes to wear while working.
“I will admit [to] working for a while in the morning in my pajamas and bunny slippers, but I am heard and not seen,” said Wilson.
There have been reports, and viral videos, of people being caught wearing only their underwear while conducting business online and via conference calls. While local residents admit to wearing more comfortable clothing during their work day, most haven’t gone that far. Yet.
“Yoga pants, T-shirt, no makeup – but I wouldn’t work in my underwear,” said Lisa Pinnick, mortgage loan originator. “I don’t ever just hang out in my underwear. I don’t even want to see that myself!”
Former mayor and current Northeastern State University political science instructor Jason Nichols hasn’t turned in his dress pants for boxers, but he has found a “new business casual.”
“I’ve never done the underwear thing. Sorry to all the ladies out there hoping for an accidental glimpse of this awesome,” Nichols joked. “But, I have thrown a polo on over my sloppy, comfortable T-shirt. Didn’t even bother tucking it into my Under Armor shorts. I took it so seriously that I even had socks on. No shoes, just socks. It’s the new business casual.”
