A Sapulpa man was killed in a single-vehicle crash 20 miles south of Tahlequah over the weekend.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Aaron Roberts, 32, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan westbound on Blue Top Road Saturday, Dec. 17, when he was traveled too fast to negotiate a curve. The vehicle veered off the road, overcorrected, struck a tree, and then rolled.
Roberts was ejected 22 feet from the vehicle and pronounced dead by Cherokee Nation EMS personnel. According to the OHP, there was an odor of alcohol on Roberts and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Roberts wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash just outside Locust Grove Friday, Dec. 16.
A 17-year-old from Locust Grove was driving a 2002 Dodge 1500 when he struck a 1982 Chevy 1500 that was stopped to turn off State Highway 82. The boy was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in guarded condition for head, arm, and trunk internal injuries. A 17-year-old passenger, also from Locust Grove, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was treated and released.
Ricky Loudermilk, 60, of Locust Grove, the driver of the vehicle that was struck, was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and also admitted in guarded condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm, and leg injuries.
Loudermilk’s vehicle struck a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Locust Grove resident Kathy Loudermilk, 56, who was not injured. Another 2018 Chevy Malibu, driven by Kristopher Mouse, 36, of Tahlequah, struck a tool box that flew out of the 1982 Chevy. Mouse was not injured.
Everyone but the 17-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt and the cause of the chain reaction was following to closely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.