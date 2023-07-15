A Sapulpa woman pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court last week in two separate court cases filed against her this year.
Cassandra Cortney Lee, 33, faces a felony count of possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, which were filed against her on Feb. 28, 2023.
In a separate court case, she faces a felony count of possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, which was filed on June 13, 2023.
Lee received a $30,000 bond, and during her initial appearance on July 11, 2023, she pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to court documents for the charges that were filed in February, on Feb. 14, 2023, the defendant had in her possession a 9mm MC28 SA after having been convicted of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in 2015. She also reportedly lied to authorities, claiming she could not remember her boyfriend’s name.
According to court documents for the charges filed last month, on June 3, 2023, the defendant had in her possession a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol inside a vehicle in which she was riding. She also reportedly had methamphetamine in her possession.
Lee is scheduled to appear in court again for both cases at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023, for a felony disposition hearing with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
