WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a "big announcement" next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago," Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday night, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance.
Trump explained that he wanted "nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow," even after he had sparked a frantic effort to hold him off after he had told people he was considering officially launching his next campaign Monday night at the rally.
Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to seek another term, saying in recent days that he would "very, very, very probably" run again and would be formalizing his intentions "very, very soon."
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.
Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.
Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the "radical left."
