On Tuesday night, the Tahlequah Public Board of Education approved having the Save A Senior after-graduation party, but nixed a district-sponsored prom due to the lack of social distancing.
The Class of 2020 held a prom that was organized by parents, and the Class of 2021 will have to do the same if they want a dance. In previous years, around 400 juniors, seniors, and guests attended the proms, but only 200-250 went last spring.
Save A Senior organizers are looking at holding the event in the TPS Performing Arts Center, and using spaces in the main building. They are expecting 175-200 seniors, and are still fundraising for door prizes, as over $10,000 worth of items and gift cards are normally given to the students at the event.
In a split vote determined by Board President Dana Eversole, the board approved a spring break trip by the Tahlequah High School baseball team.
All other items on the agenda were approved.
January was a good month for both district financials and child nutrition. The co-op fund, which normally runs in the negative, should receive a payment around June 30.
Between the start of school in August through Jan. 31, Child Nutrition served 136,639 lunches; 85,791 breakfasts; and 31,425 suppers. All meals were free of charge, and they will continue to be so through June 30. As of now, normal payments will be required beginning in the 2021-22 school year. The summer feeding program will have free meals.
Superintendent Leon Ashlock announced that district staff who signed up for them can receive the COVID-19 vaccination this Friday and Saturday. Of 502 employees, 262 have requested the shot. No date has been set for the second vaccination, and the brand of vaccine was not known at the time of the board meeting.
No actions or votes were taken during the executive session.
What’s next
The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, in the Board conference room and the live video will be available on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.