For years, American streets have been lined with them. Their canopies have provided shade in public parks, and they’ve been fixtures in private landscapes throughout neighborhoods.
But since the 1930s, the elm tree has been battling an infectious disease of its own.
The elm is among the most-widely planted trees in the United States because of its ability to withstand harsh conditions and offer copious shade from its vase-shaped growth form. In the state’s capital, the Survivor Tree is an American elm that survived the Oklahoma City Bombing, and is seen as a symbol of resilience. Just this year, Northeastern State University planted two saplings taken from the original Survivor Tree on its campus.
However, after Dutch elm diseases was identified in the Netherlands around 1920, it quickly spread throughout Europe and North America, wiping out scorns of the species. By 1961, Oklahoma had its first confirmed cases of DED.
According to Mark Bays, of Oklahoma Forestry Services, Dutch elm disease is a fungus carried by beetles that leave larva within tree branches. Each emerging beetle carrying fungal spores could then inoculate health trees during feeding.
“If it’s an infected tree that has Dutch elm disease, which is this fungus, they can have it connected to their bodies and when they go off and feed on uninfected trees, that’s how it gets spread in Oklahoma,” Bays said. “If you have other elms that are connected together underneath the roots, it’s possible that fungus can get down into the root system of the tree and then get transferred into an uninfected tree.”
The first sign of DED for people to look out for is called "flagging." The fungus will invade the xylem – or water-conducting tissues – of infected elms, plugging the vessels and preventing moisture from traveling throughout the tree. This will cause the leaves on infected branches to become brittle and turn brown, though they will remain on the branch.
“If 5 percent or less has that flagging, then there’s a chance you can save that tree,” Bays said. “What you do is called sanitation removal. So where that flagging is, if you remove that branch before it gets below that, that’s called sanitation. Hopefully it hasn’t got into the main trunk of the tree. Once it gets to the main trunk of the tree, it’s really difficult to have that tree recover.”
Bays added that one symptom people can look for is to look underneath the bark. So if branches are showing signs of flagging, he suggests cutting a piece of it off and peeling the bark away. If it is brown underneath, that’s an indication of Dutch elm disease. If it’s white and smooth, the branch is most likely not infected.
Some trees can die several weeks after becoming infected. For trees that have completely died off, the best way to mitigate the disease from spreading to other elms is to remove it over the winter months before the first generation of beetles come out the next year.
There are some preventative steps for landscapers to take, too.
“You can spray [insecticide], but you have to have total coverage when the beetle is there,” Bays said. “There could be two or even three hatches of beetles through the years, so you have to have a consistent spray cycle. And there are some systemic things you can inject into the tree.”
A fungicide can be injected directly into the cambium layer of the tree and will protect healthy elms in communities with intensive DED control programs. Bays said both methods would require professional arborists, as they require special equipment not available to the public.
American elm is the most widespread of the species in Oklahoma. There is also Siberian elm and lacebark elm, all of which are susceptible to DED. So the nursery industry and individuals have been looking for disease-resistant cultivars. Bays said there is now a variety of American elms that can withstand the infection.
“There are some that are called Princeton, and New Harmony is one that you’ll see,” he said. “The one I think is probably best for Oklahoma is called prairie expedition. That’s one that’s more recent in the market. That is probably more compatible with the extremes that we have out here in the Midwest.”
Learn more
To test for Dutch elm disease, samples can be taken to a local OSU Cooperative Extension Service office to be sent to the OSU Plant Disease and Insect Diagnostic Laboratory. For more information, call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.