The Saline Courthouse near Rose, Oklahoma, has a colorful history, and was once the focal point of a community before the U.S. Curtis Act essentially dissolved the Cherokee Nation and other tribal governments. That's why efforts have been made over the years to preserve the property as a museum.
In 1883, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council allocated money to build the Saline Courthouse, and it was completed in 1884. From then until 1902, it served as one of three district courthouses for the Saline area, and of the three, it's the only one still standing.
“In 1902, the courthouse, its furnishings and everything that was in it was sold at auction,” said Krystan Moser, cultural collections and exhibit manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “Ownership changed several times following that. It wasn’t Cherokee Nation-owned again until the 1980s.”
Prior to the auction, the courthouse was a central gathering place for the community that surrounded it. There was a livestock area, a store, and a blacksmith shop. It is also the site of the Saline Massacre, when three men were killed in a 24-hour period in September 1897.
On the night of Sept. 20, 1897, Thomas Baggett, who ran the general store near the courthouse, had already closed up for the evening when Dave Ridge, a sheriff-elect, arrived and wanted in the building. Baggett, who lived upstairs with his family, called down from his window to tell Ridge the store was closed and to come back the next day.
“While [Baggett] was standing in the window, he was shot and killed,” said Moser. “So Dave Ridge embarked on a foot pursuit of the person he believed shot Thomas Baggett. And Dave Ridge, his body was found in the woods, and he had died from blunt force trauma.”
After the two murders, CN Sheriff Jess Sunday deputized Leonard Bolin to help investigate the killings. As the pair followed up on leads, they approached the home of Martin Rowe to question him about the crimes. Not finding any answers there, the duo started to leave, but as they mounted their horses, Sheriff Sunday was shot in the back, and died the next day. Rowe was tried and convicted for the murder.
“He was sentenced to hang, but his sentence was actually commuted to serve only 10 years in the Cherokee National Prison, and he ended up escaping and fled to Texas after serving only about three months of his sentence,” said Moser.
After the property was sold in 1902, it was used as a residential home for several families after the property was allotted to Felix Teehee in 1906. Eventually, the building was sold to the state of Oklahoma in the 1970s, and the property was slated to become a state park. Moser said there was even a dedication ceremony in 1971, but the park was never opened.
In 1976, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the Cherokee Nation acquired the property again in 1988 under the Wilma Mankiller administration. By the time the tribe regained ownership of the property, the courthouse was in a state of disrepair.
“So the Cherokee Nation spent the next 15 years trying to repair it and restore it,” said Moser. “They did fundraising, they would have people come out and volunteer to try to and repair the roof. Obviously, the Nation wasn’t in the economic position that it is today, so a lot of it was a grassroots effort.”
In the early 2000s, an organization called the Saline Preservation Association was founded, with the sole purpose of preserving the history and structure of the courthouse. Meanwhile, the tribe has worked to restore the building and its surrounding land, which features a spring house and the Teehee Cemetery.
The museum has two exhibits. The Saline Home to a Community display features items from the time period, such Cherokee law books, a courthouse ledger, a Bible believed to have been the property of a family that served as officials for the Saline district, and much more. Over the years, through archeological surveys and visits from guests, an assortment of objects have been found.
“They would find old glass, arrowheads,” said Moser. “I found a Colt .45 bullet remain. These items indicate how people occupied the area, even going back hundreds of years when you find the arrowheads and other lithic items.”
The Featured Artist exhibit showcases work from different Cherokee artists every two months. Currently, the work of Cherokee National Treasure Clesta Martin Manley is on display and is for sale. She was named a Cherokee National Treasure for her painting skills, and visitors will find acrylic paintings, watercolor works, and prints from oil and acrylic paintings. However, that exhibit's run ends after Saturday.
The next exhibit will feature Cherokee National Treasure Eddie Morrison and his sculpture work. “Eddie Morrison: Carved from Strength” opens March 2 and will run through May 1. Some of his work will be available for sale.
A Tahlequah native, Morrison began carving as a teenager. He graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and was mentored by the late Chiricahua Apache artist Allan Houser. Much of his work depicts animal and Native traditional figures in the contemporary style influenced by Houser.
“As one of very few Cherokee National Treasures named for work in sculpture or carving, Eddie’s showcase is a must-see,” Moser said. “He has a way of bringing new life into the elements he works with and continues to demonstrate one of the hallmarks of a National Treasure with his eagerness and dedication to sharing his knowledge, passion and skill set with others. We can’t wait to share his inspired work with the community.”
The Saline Courthouse Museum is at 55870 S. 490 Road in Rose. Cherokee Nation museums offer free admission and are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
