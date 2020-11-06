TULSA – Reasor’s has announced a celebration of holiday flavors with limited edition items, available now through Dec. 29.
Those who choose to have a small gathering this holiday season, can stock up on limited-time seasonal products, décor and more. In addition, customers can visit the month-long ad for holiday inspiration and recipes.
If entertaining for the family or a group, consider the holiday dinners which can be ordered in stores and online with minimal contact with curbside pickup or delivery. Reasor’s will be offering a variety of side dishes in the deli, and party trays that can be pre-ordered.
Reasor’s Taste of the Holidays promotion will include: hams, turkeys and more; catering trays; seasonal bakery goods, including Reasor’s original signature caramelized pecan Dutch apple pie, decadent cookies, and holiday cakes; complete heat-and-serve dinners; and holiday décor and floral arrangements
Reasor's was founded 57 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah by namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor's became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members.
For more information about Reasor's, visit www.reasors.com.
