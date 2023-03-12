SACRAMENTO, California - Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West reminded small nonfarm businesses in 22 Oklahoma counties and neighboring counties in Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri of the April 3 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury.
These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began July 26, 2022.
Primary counties include Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Mcintosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee and Ottawa. Neighboring Oklahoma counties include Craig, Creek, Hughes, Le Flore, Lincoln, Mayes, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Seminole, Sequoyah, and Wagoner.
Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofits of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
"Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster's impact," said Garfield.
The interest rate is 3.04% for businesses and 1.875% for nonprofits with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant's financial condition.
"Eigibility covers the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage," said Garfield.
SBA makes loans available when the U.S. secretary of agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The secretary declared this disaster on Aug. 1, 2022. Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the secretary's declaration. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.
Apply online, get additional disaster aid information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
