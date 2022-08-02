The Tahlequah City Council, during an Aug. 1 meeting, was informed of a disaster relief program for residents and business owners.
Corey Williams, public information officer for U.S. Small Business Administration, said the devastating weather the county endured in early May impacted seven counties in Oklahoma.
"They were declared precedential on June 29 by President Biden, and what that allows is with the individual assistance, it's called the 'individuals in households' programs. That allows direct assistance to not only homeowners and renters, but to business owners and nonprofits as well," Williams said.
Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to repair damaged real estate, machinery and equipment. Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 for costs to repair damaged real estate, and up to $40,000 to repair damaged personal property.
Those interested in applying can do so through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA,
"We are inside the 30-day period to register for direct assistance. The physical deadline for anybody here in Tahlequah who as a homeowner or renter had physical damage is actually Aug. 29, 2022," Williams said.
Williams said there should be a Disaster Recovery Program Monday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building.
"There will be customer service representatives to explain the reason for applying as far as that, because we have the [program] in Muskogee right now, and that's been the major disconnect," he said.
In other business, the board took no action regarding the employment of a financial director. Councilors entered into a lengthy executive session with city officials to discuss the matter.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith's request to purchase a skid steer loader in the amount of $70,900 was approved.
The City Council also gave its nod to Airport Manager Brian Lambert's request for an award bid of $213,000 for fuel island relocation.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
