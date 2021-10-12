Halloween is renowned throughout the world because of its elaborate costumes, and each year, Americans choose whether to dress up as traditional monsters or ghouls, or trendy characters.
Some buy their costumes at brick-and-mortar stores, while others buy online. A few sew their own costumes at home, and others alter clothing they have found in thrift stores. Some dress minimally, and some don't dress up at all for Halloween. Regardless, there are costumes for everyone who wants to celebrate.
Cherokee Lowe grew up in a religious household, and she was not allowed to celebrate Halloween, or other holidays. As an adult, she has fully embraced the holiday, and chooses to celebrate it throughout the month.
This year, she is wearing a different costume for every day of the week prior to Halloween. As a librarian, she plans to use her costumes to educate patrons who visit the library.
“I’m going to dress up as Madam Pince, from 'Harry Potter.' She had a small part in the movies. I don’t know if anyone has heard of her or will recognize me, but it doesn’t matter,” said Lowe, who manages the Hulbert Community Library and the Kansas Public Library.
As patrons ask her who she is, she hopes they will be inspired to look her up in the "Harry Potter" books.
On another day, she is dressing up as Miss Trunchbull from Roald Dahl’s "Matilda."
“That one is fun and will hit another audience. The younger generation may not recognize me. I’ll carry the book around. That will help inspire readers," Lowe said. "I try to do costumes that are booked linked, but it’s hard when you go through five costumes a year."
She is also going to dress up as Ursula, which is expensive when purchased from an online retailer. She is going to try to make as much of it herself to save some money. She plans to dress up as a paper doll by cutting out a foam board, and she is putting together an Energizer Bunny costume.
This year, trending costumes will include: a Squid Game contestant from Squid Game; "Among Us" characters; "The Mandalorian"; Black Widow; Pennywise; Batman villains Poison Ivy, Joker, and Catwoman from Gotham; Carole Baskin from "Tiger King"; Cruella DeVil, Simone Biles, and Wanda Maximoff from "WandaVision." Other popular costumes include Batman, Transformers, Halo, Ghostbusters, Paw Patrol, Marvel characters, Candy Land, animals, witches, Mario, doctors, Ghostface, ninjas, Minecraft, Power Rangers, Darth Vader, and the Grim Reaper.
This year, family and couples costumes are going to be popular. In a Daily Press Facebook thread, area residents chimed in. While some like to purchase costumes at the store, others prefer to make theirs at home.
Jenny Senters Conner is dressing up her family as minions from the "Despicable Me" series, and they are going to buy the costumes at Walmart.
“I usually make the majority of mine, but this year, I ordered ours. Husband and I are going as Mortal Kombat characters Sub-Zero and Scorpion,” said Candice Mcintosh.
Trendy costumes need to be purchased months ahead, because manufacturers limit their production.
“I volunteered to work Halloween, so I can dress up as The Mandalorian, and I'll have The Child with me, of course. I'll be making my costume because all of the adult sizes are sold out everywhere,” said Kristina Holcomb, who works at Cato Fashions.
Becky Foster plans to attach Smartie candy rolls to her pants so she can walk around as “Smartie pants.”
Amanda Roach ordered her costume from Party City and is going as Pennywise from the Stephen King's "It" book and its film adaptations. Her child will go as Georgie Denbrough, the boy in the yellow raincoat who chases after a red balloon.
Sabrina Cooper is going as Rick and Mr. Meeseeks from Rick and Morty. She bought her costumes from amazon.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.