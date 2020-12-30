Schaus running for Keys board

Cara Schaus has announced candidacy for Keys Public Schools Board of Education seat No. 1.
Schaus is a wife of 23 years to Rich, a mother of three, and a grandmother of two. After Rich’s military service and a couple of moves, the Schaus family put down roots in Cherokee County a little more than five years ago. They have a hobby farm and raise chickens and guineas.
Schaus works at Northeastern State University, providing student and faculty support for the College of Liberal Arts.
Schaus believes that great schools are fundamental to a well-functioning community. She strongly supports a robust and creative approach to education. It’s been her observation that the instability of this year has affected all students and their families, and she is concerned about addressing educational gaps caused by the disruption of the pandemic. She said that she would be honored to be on the team that rises to address these challenges.
“I would have three main goals if elected. First, I would make it a priority to listen to parents and teachers to find workable options that deliver an effective education safely,” said Schaus.
She observes that the pivot to distance learning has been difficult for families and children, as well as educators.
Another main focus would be retaining and equipping vibrant and inspiring teachers in Keys School District. She said that teaching is a job that could be viewed as a calling, since it comes with so much personal sacrifice and commitment. Schaus would like to make sure teachers have every tool they need for classroom success, especially in this pandemic environment.
Her third pledge is to approach the office with integrity and sincerity.
“Values that are important to me are listening well, having compassion, and thinking about issues from different perspectives,” said Schaus. “Keys School District has a great bunch of tough, determined, and talented kids. I believe every single one of them has great potential and a spark of something unique. It would be an honor to represent them on the school board."
