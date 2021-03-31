After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, Northeastern State University’s Scholastic Book Fair is returning April 5-9 at the John Vaughan Library.
Patrons can attend the book fair, which will take place near the north entrance on the first floor of the library, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first week of April. To ensure everyone’s safety, the book fair is following COVID-19 guidelines by limiting the number of people allowed in at one time, and will have a sign-in sheet.
The book fair is open to all and will offer a wide range of materials from pre-school to adult. Some items that will be featured are books, activity packs, bookmarks, pencils, and novelty items that are great for gift giving.
For those unable to attend, there is an online shop, www.scholastic.com/bf/nsujvaughanlib.
Amanda Estes, administrative assistant, said the book fair serves dual purposes: put books into people’s hands and to give back to schools. The library earns a percentage of sales from the book fair that is used to build the youth collection. The money earned makes it possible for the library to keep the collection stocked with new and important titles that can be used by patrons as well as students in their education classes.
Estes said the book fair is a great place for everyone. She added it is a great place for education majors to begin building their classroom libraries, for parents to shop for their kids, or for grandparents to stock up on gifts.
For more information, contact Estes at chappe02@nsuok.edu or at 918-444-3230.
